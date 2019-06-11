  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Ron Smiley
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Fantastic weather is expected for today with highs in the low 70s expected.

We should see sunshine from start to finish today, and mostly sunny skies for most of the day on Wednesday.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Yesterday, rain showers and storms pushed through area with 0.35 inches of rain falling at the Pittsburgh airport. Yesterday’s high hit 79 degrees.

For the year, our rain total is +3.27 inches from normal so far. Pittsburgh has seen a yearly rain total of 16.54 inches. If you’re wondering how we are stacking up to last year’s record-setting year, we’d already seen 24.31 inches of rain last year at this time.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Our next round of rain is expected on Thursday with an all-day event expected to come in. Rain totals could be fairly large once again with a similar setup to what we saw yesterday. A surge of Gulf moisture is moving in from the south, interacting with a late-season cold front.

Right now, model data is showing modest rain totals of around a half inch for Thursday. The rain set-up could bring in some totals much larger than that, so will be watching closely.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

