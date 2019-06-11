PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown is making headlines again, this time for his place in an NFL television series.
According to a post by the National Football League on Twitter, the Oakland Raiders will be featured in a series on HBO.
The post included both a picture of Raiders‘ quarterback Derek Carr and wide receiver Antonio Brown.
According to the Raiders website, the project is a collaboration between HBO Sports, NFL Films and the Raiders to give fans an “unfiltered all-access look at what it takes to make it in the National Football League.”
The television series titled “Hard Knocks” Training Camps With The Oakland Raiders” will consist of a five-episode season.
The NFL says the television series will air on HBO on August 6.