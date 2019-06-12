



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The only municipal building left in the former city of Allegheny is being developed into a $7.5 million residential complex.

Constructed in 1895 in the North Side’s Allegheny West neighborhood, the Allegheny City Stables held carriages and horses for the city until 1907, when Allegheny was annexed by the city of Pittsburgh.

After that, the stables housed Pittsburgh’s horses and carriages. In 2007, the Allegheny West Civic Council helped bring the stables at 836 W. North Avenue onto the city’s list of historic structures.

Now, developer Andrew Reichert and his company, Go Realty, are renovating the historic site into the Allegheny City Stables Loft.

The 36-unit apartment building will contain studio, one-bedroom and two bedroom options, ranging from $1,500 to $1,900 per month. The original stables will only house 12 of the units. The remaining 24 will be in a 32,000 square-feet addition that is being constructed.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the $7.5 million project will be held Wednesday at 4 p.m. Reichart is set to attend, along with Mayor Bill Peduto, Allegheny West Civic Council’s John DeSantis, Pittsburgh Police’s mounted unit and “other four-legged friends,” according to a press release.

Dan Gilman, the mayor’s chief of staff, shared a photo of the ceremony on Twitter.

Breaking ground on the exciting Stables project in Allegheny West pic.twitter.com/dsG1T8fIcE — Daniel Gilman (@danielgilman) June 12, 2019

Developers hope to have the site move-in ready by summer 2020.