PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A high speed car chase resulted in an accident that closed part of Penn Avenue.
Penn Ave is currently closed between Negley Ave and Euclid Ave due to a high speed car chase/accident. Please give us a moment as we collect more information and establish a detour. This will affect the 71A, 71C, 77, 87 and 88.
— Port Authority Alerts (@PghTransitAlert) June 12, 2019
According to the Port Authority’s alerts on Twitter, they were seeking a detour between Negley and Euclid Avenues after the crash.
They say Penn Avenue is back open in both directions.
Penn Ave is back open in both directions. The 88 is back to regular route. https://t.co/2R6WtN5WZT
— Port Authority Alerts (@PghTransitAlert) June 12, 2019
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
black males?