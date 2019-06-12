  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Accident, car chase, Local News, Local TV, Penn Avenue


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A high speed car chase resulted in an accident that closed part of Penn Avenue.

According to the Port Authority’s alerts on Twitter, they were seeking a detour between Negley and Euclid Avenues after the crash.

They say Penn Avenue is back open in both directions.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments
  1. Tom Baranski says:
    June 12, 2019 at 1:02 PM

    black males?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s