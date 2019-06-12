Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh FBI is currently searching for 33 individuals charged with narcotics trafficking and firearm possession.
United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced that a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh issued three separate, but related, indictments.
Over 30 people are accused of possessing drugs like heroin, crack, cocaine and marijuana with the intent to distribute.
The Pittsburgh FBI says it’s searching for three outstanding suspects who are considered to be armed and dangerous.
These people are Justin Law, James Wells and Delbert Pate
The FBI asks for anyone with information on the whereabouts of Law, Wells or Pate to call the Pittsburgh office at 412-432-4000.