By Lindsay Ward
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A shooting in the Hill District last night killed one man and injured two people.

Police are still searching for a suspect in the shooting that took place around 11:30 last night at McNeil place.

Homicide detectives were on the scene for hours this morning.

EMS and paramedics said when they arrived, they found one man dead.

(Photo Credit: Brian Smithmyer/KDKA)

When police arrived on scene, they found one woman on the porch of a home. She was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The third gunshot victim was a man who suffered minor grazing issues and reportedly drove himself to the hospital.

No arrests have been made. The police haven’t announced any suspects yet.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

