PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Alligators, now turtles.

Pittsburgh Police rescued a wayward turtle from a busy street in Lawrenceville on Tuesday afternoon.

(Source: Pittsburgh Bureau of Police/Facebook)

According to police, some concerned citizens flagged down officers at the intersection of Butler and 47th Streets just before 5:30 p.m. about the animal.

The officers called Animal Care and Control, which rescued the turtle and took him to a local animal shelter.

Police have not said who the turtle belongs to or how it ended up in the road, but they do say “no turtles, citizens or police were injured.”

