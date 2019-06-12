  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Amy Wadas
Filed Under:Accident, Liberty Bridge, Local News, Local TV, Road Closure, Traffic


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Outbound traffic on the Liberty Bridge came to a halt due to an accident early Wednesday morning.

Photos show a car pinned between a tractor trailer and a barrier.

(Photo Credit: Brian Smithmyer/KDKA)

Inbound traffic was slow as the bridge was down to one lane.

One person was reportedly transported from the scene of the crash.

The outbound lanes opened around 7:30 this morning, and inbound traffic is also moving by in two lanes.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

