PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Outbound traffic on the Liberty Bridge came to a halt due to an accident early Wednesday morning.
UPDATE: No outbound traffic is getting by on the Liberty Bridge due to this accident. I’ll have another traffic update coming up in minutes on @KDKA. pic.twitter.com/Z9x2Sh8I8E
— Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) June 12, 2019
Photos show a car pinned between a tractor trailer and a barrier.
Inbound traffic was slow as the bridge was down to one lane.
One person was reportedly transported from the scene of the crash.
All outbound lanes are OPEN on the Liberty Bridge at 7:40. Inbound traffic is also now getting by in two lanes. @AmyWadas @KDKA pic.twitter.com/F1M6FcNqmA
— Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) June 12, 2019
The outbound lanes opened around 7:30 this morning, and inbound traffic is also moving by in two lanes.
