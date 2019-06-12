



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’ll be another dry day today with rain showers and weak storms back in the forecast for Thursday.

For today, expect to see increasing cloud cover throughout the day with partly cloudy skies arriving at noon and mostly cloudy skies arriving by 5 p.m. Highs today will be slightly warmer than yesterday with winds back out of the southeast around 5-10 mph. Sunrise was at 5:50 a.m. with the sun setting at 8:52 p.m.

Rain showers and weak storms are set to arrive overnight in some parts of the state, including places from Laurel Highlands to the east.

Places west of that will see spotty morning showers before around 7 a.m., and then more scattered rain through 10 a.m.

The area will likely see two round of rain Thursday, with the first arriving at back end of the morning rush and bringing steady rain through the early afternoon hours. The second arrives in the evening and will bring overnight rain that wraps up before 8 a.m. on Friday. The rest of Friday and Saturday are expected to be dry.

Big rain totals of 1-2 inches widespread, and isolated spots seeing more than that expected Sunday through Monday.

All you dads, enjoy your day.

