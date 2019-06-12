



— “Too many hot wings.”

That’s the excuse a Canadian teenage driver offered to police after he was busted for speeding, according to officials.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Manitoba recently stopped the 16-year-old after an officer clocked the his Camaro at 170 kilometers per hour, which equals 105 miles per hour.

Officers say the driver claimed he was driving so fast because he had eaten too many hot chicken wings and really needed to get to a bathroom.

The officers were apparently not impressed. They posted a photo to social media on Thursday, writing “Absolutely #noexcuses for that kind of speed.”

This 16-year-old’s excuse for going 170 km/h in a Camaro? “Too many hot wings & needed a bathroom”. Fined $966 for speeding + $203 for driving w/o a supervising driver. Absolutely #noexcuses for that kind of speed. #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/oXe78AAUgc — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 6, 2019

The teen was fined $966 Canadian dollars for speeding and additional $203 Canadian dollars for driving without a supervising driver. That adds up and translates to $881 in American dollars.

In a follow-up tweet the next day, police said the teen’s license would “most likely” be suspended.