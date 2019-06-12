



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With Port Authority’s new wristbands, gone are the days of scrambling to find your ConnectCard to make your bus on time.

The public transportation company is piloting ConnectBands — wristbands that can be used in place of the reusable fare payment cards known as a ConnectCards.

Mark your calendars! Next week we’ll begin piloting ConnectBands – a thin, sleek bracelet that works just like your ConnectCard. Interested in participating? Stop by the Downtown Service Center on Thursday, June 20th. Only a limited number are available, so come early if you can! pic.twitter.com/pb5Mp0pcWp — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) June 11, 2019

Riders can simply tap their bracelet on the farebox to pay for their ride on a Port Authority vehicle. Reloading fare payment works the same way as it does with ConnectCards — users can do so online, at Port Authority’s various machines throughout the city or at participating retailers like Giant Eagle and Goodwill.

However, ConnectBands and ConnectCards are not interchangeable. Port Authority says that the balances will be linked to two different accounts.

You can choose to use one or the other. They’re not interchangeable. — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) June 12, 2019

A limited number of the ConnectBands will be available for free at Port Authority’s downtown service center next Thursday.