HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A proposal is advancing that would end mandatory annual emissions inspections for Pennsylvania vehicles that are less than 9 years old.

Pennlive.com reports the state Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday voted 9 to 5 to end the requirement, which costs about $40 on average.

The annual inspections are currently required in 25 counties.

There’s evidence that less than 2 percent of vehicles in those counties fail the tests during the first eight years after they’re manufactured.

Democrats on the committee all voted against the bill, arguing it could violate the Clean Air Act and thereby jeopardize hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds.

Lawmakers are also considering whether to require emissions tests every two years rather than annually and to eliminate emissions testing in seven counties.

