BELLE VERNON (KDKA) — A rabid cat was found in Belle Vernon Saturday.
According to the Department of Health, it was located in 4200 block of State Route 51.
The Department of Health is recommended anyone that had a bite, scratch or any other significant exposure to the cat should contact the Westmoreland County State Health Center at (724)-832-5315.
They are also telling anyone with a pet that may have come in contact with this cat to contact their veterinarian about advice on how to protect themselves and family.