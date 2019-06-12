



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man accused of shoving another man onto the tracks at the Wood Street T Station downtown “because he was white.”

Willie Hayes is facing a number of charges in the alleged incident, including ethnic intimidation, attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Hayes was scheduled to appear before a judge for a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning, but officials say he did not show up.

Because of that, authorities have now issued a warrant for his arrest.

The initially incident happened last month at the T station in downtown Pittsburgh.

The criminal complaint reports two witness told police officers that the victim “was assaulted and then thrown onto the trolley tracks by an unknown black male,” who then ran off.

According to the criminal complaint, the witnesses said after the alleged assault, Hayes allegedly walked over to the edge of the platform, looked down and said, “I [expletive] told you I was going to kill you.”

Police say surveillance video from the T station shows the suspect punching the victim three times, and then shoving him and throwing him onto the tracks.

The victim hit the right side of his head against the tracks and was knocked unconscious. He suffered numerous broken bones, bruises, cuts and facial injuries. He also had surgery due to internal bleeding.

