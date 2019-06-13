  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKa) – Chatham University announced a project to upgrade its UPMC Graham Field.

The field that is located between Wilkinsburg and Edgewood will receive a nearly $3 million revitalization project.

UPMC Graham Field will serve as the new home to the school’s lacrosse and soccer teams.

“As we break ground, it’s not that we’re breaking ground just for a stadium which is going to be beautiful, but we’re also doing it for the children. Because we know one way to stop violence is when they see relationships forming that says you’re more than a child, you’re someone special,” said Pennsylvania Representative Edward Gainey.

The renovation includes new seating, lighting, replacing the grass field with turn and more.

Students from the Wilkinsburg School District will be able to use the field.

The field will also be available for community use by summer sports camps, high school football, pee wee football leagues and other community groups.

The project is expected to be completed this fall.

