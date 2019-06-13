Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An Ellwood City man was convicted on federal drug charges today.
A federal jury deliberated for two hours today before they found Taurean Potter guilty of conspiring to distribute cocaine and distributing cocaine.
United States Attorneys who prosecuted the case presented evidence at the trial that alleged Potter sold cocaine out of Ellwood City bars in 2017 and 2018.
The prosecutors also said that in 2017, Potter sold cocaine to undercover narcotics agents who were working with the attorney general’s office.
Sentencing has been scheduled for Oct. 31, 2019. Potter is facing a sentence of 60 years in prison, $4 million in fines, or both.