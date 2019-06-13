GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – As a janitor inside Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg police say David Frank was very good at cleaning things out — especially when it came to fellow employees’ personal belongings, money and even lunch.

Numerous employees reported missing items from their lockers.

“He was removing small amounts of money from their lockers and also apparently eating some of their food,” Greensburg Police Captain Robert Stafford says.

But police say David Frank’s alleged thefts weren’t just happening in the hospital.

As a matter of fact, they say Frank was using what he stole in the hospital to break into cars in the employee parking lot.

“Some of the employees would leave their key fobs in their lockers,” Stafford says.

“He’d then take the key fob and go into the parking lot and enter into the vehicle.”

As for how investigators came to charge David Frank?

The former department had put cameras up in the location where this was occurring.

The hospital declined to comment on the issue.

David Frank’s employer, an industrial cleaning outfit in Latrobe said Frank was fired.

Frank faces multiple theft counts and is free tonight awaiting his first court date.