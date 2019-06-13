Filed Under:Kayak With Cops, Kayaking, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Police hosted Kayak With Cops last night on the North Shore.

The event saw cops from Zone 1 and Zone 6 hit the rivers to connect with local kids and families.

On Twitter, Police Chief Scott Schubert said the event was part of an effort to engage with the community.

Photos shared on social media featured some happy Pittsburghers as they got to know their local law enforcement better.

