PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Police hosted Kayak With Cops last night on the North Shore.
The event saw cops from Zone 1 and Zone 6 hit the rivers to connect with local kids and families.
Why are these kiddos so smiley? Kayak with Cops (or Stickler’s popsicles)! @ventureoutdoors @PghZone1 @kayakpittsburgh @SticklersPGH pic.twitter.com/sHpt8rdPck
— Pgh Police Zone 6 (@PghZone6) June 13, 2019
On Twitter, Police Chief Scott Schubert said the event was part of an effort to engage with the community.
Our Kayak with Cops event was a big hit today on the North Shore. Thank you to @MelissaMigliaro & @ventureoutdoors for partnering with @pghpolice (@PghZone1 & @PghZone6) on this awesome community engagement event. Too many smiles to count! @CityPGH Proud! @joinpghpolice
— Scott Schubert (@PghPoliceChief) June 13, 2019
Photos shared on social media featured some happy Pittsburghers as they got to know their local law enforcement better.