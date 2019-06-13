Filed Under:Local TV, McKees Rocks Police, Pittsburgh News, Rape, Sexual Assault


MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) — McKees Rocks Police have arrested 24-year-old Nino Johnson in connection to a sexual assault case that took place on Monday, June 10.

Allegheny County Police assisted McKees Rocks Police with the investigation and as a result of evidence collection, they issued a warrant for 24-year-old Johnson and charged him with aggravated assault, rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, terroristic threats, and recklessly endangering another person.

Johnson turned himself into McKees Rocks Police Thursday night and he will be lodged in the Allegheny County Jail.

