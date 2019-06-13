Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new state historical marker honoring a North Side native and silent film pioneer was unveiled today.
The new historical marker can be found outside the Carnegie Library’s Allegheny branch.
Lois Weber, born on Federal Street in 1879, was the first female American film director.
In her career that spanned a quarter of a century, she wrote, directed, produced and performed in more than 200 films.
A Lois re-enactor, Brittany Tague, joined the celebration of Weber’s 140th birthday anniversary.