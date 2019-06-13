  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police in Pittsburgh are investigating the robbery of a personal care home.

The robbery happened early Thursday morning at the Norbert Personal Care Home in the Carrick neighborhood of Pittsburgh, according to police officials.

Officers responded to the scene in the 2400-block of St. Norberts Street just after 3 a.m.

Two males allegedly entered the facility and demanded narcotics from employees inside, said investigators.

The suspects then fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV.

Pittsburgh Police continue to investigate the incident.

