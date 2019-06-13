Comments
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA)– It’s a bird… It’s a plane… No! It’s one of Pittsburgh’s bald eagles soaring high!
One of Pittsburgh’s two bald eagle chicks has taken its maiden voyage from their nest in Hays.
The Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania says the chick left for a while on Wednesday before returning to the nest.
Audubon officials say the second eaglet has been seen venturing out on tree limbs in recent days and is expected to take flight at any moment.
Watch the Bald Eagle’s nest anytime by clicking here.