Filed Under:Cherie White, Local TV, Pittsburgh Municipal Court, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say a woman fleeing a court hearing in western Pennsylvania jumped in a U-Haul van and nearly struck a detective as she drove off.

Cherie White was due to appear Wednesday for a preliminary hearing in Pittsburgh Municipal Court.

Photo Credit: (Allegheny County Jail)

But officials say the 26-year-old Monroeville resident arrived late and a detective had started the process of obtaining a failure to appear warrant.

The detective contacted White’s attorney, who said he would seek a postponement. But the detective said he would present the legal paperwork to the judge.

White was told to remain in the courthouse until the decision was made, but officials say she instead ran off. One detective said White drove the van toward him as she fled.

The van was soon stopped and White was captured. It’s not known what new charges she may face.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s