Filed Under:Bear Sighting, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Upper St. Clair

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. (KDKA) — A bear has been spotted roaming around Upper St. Clair.

According to the Upper St. Clair Police Department, officers have received reports of bear sightings in the Mayview Road and southwestern areas of the township.

Police believe the animal is the same one that was seen earlier this week in South Fayette and Cecil Townships.

Photo Credit: (Facebook/Cecil Township Police Department)

Animal control officers are helping police monitor the area and the Pennsylvania Game Commission has been notified.

Authorities are reminding folks not to attempt to engage the animal if they come across it.

Instead, they ask that sightings be reported to the emergency center at 412-883-7500.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s