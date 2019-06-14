Comments
UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. (KDKA) — A bear has been spotted roaming around Upper St. Clair.
According to the Upper St. Clair Police Department, officers have received reports of bear sightings in the Mayview Road and southwestern areas of the township.
Police believe the animal is the same one that was seen earlier this week in South Fayette and Cecil Townships.
Animal control officers are helping police monitor the area and the Pennsylvania Game Commission has been notified.
Authorities are reminding folks not to attempt to engage the animal if they come across it.
Instead, they ask that sightings be reported to the emergency center at 412-883-7500.