INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are asking the public for help with identifying two suspects who stole from a Fine Wine and Good Spirits store.

According to Pennslyvania State Police in Indiana County, a man and a woman stole a bottle of Captain Morgan Private Stock Spiced Rum from a liquor store in Indiana.

Photo Credit: (Pennsylvania State Police)

Surveillance cameras caught the man placing the bottle inside of a bag that the woman was wearing.

The two proceeded to leave the store located on Ben Franklin Road South without paying.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact state police in Indiana County.

Comments
  1. storoxblockwatch says:
    June 14, 2019 at 10:57 AM

    Only fair, the LCB has been robbing us for years

    Reply

