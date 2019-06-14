  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With Father’s Day just around the corner, grab a slice of pizza and beer, dads, because more people appreciate a good “dad bod.”

According to a study commissioned by Planet Fitness, the data showed more appreciation and acceptance for those that may prefer a six pack of beer over six-pack abs.

The study showed that 23 million men identify as having a dad bod, similar to a study done in 2018, but this year more men believe there is a universal acceptance of dad bods.

Insights from the survey showed:

  • Positivity: 79% say they are happier with their body
  • Self-Esteem: 48% are less concerened with their appearance.
  • Confidence: 78% of both men and women believe a dad bod is a sign of confidence.
  • Attractive: 65% of respondents say that a dad bod is attractive.

    • The survey was conducted through online methods including Americans 18 and older, according to Planet Fitness.

