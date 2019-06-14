GREENSBURG (KDKA) — A 2019 Graduate of Ringgold, Kaitlyn Rosensteel was a force on the soccer field and a star in the classroom.
At 18-years-old, “Moe” as her friends called her, had already racked up athletic awards and was set to play soccer for West Virginia Wesleyan in the fall.
“It is with great sadness that we share that we tragically lost a member of our Ringgold Rams class of 2019,” the district said in a statement. “Our deepest sympathies goes out to her friends and families.”
Also, more than 100 people attended a prayer service outside Greensburg Central Catholic High School to remember Brendan McGowan.
“Two weeks ago I was proud to announce the graduation of Brenden McGowan, one of our top students here at Greensburg Central Catholic,” said GCC principal Benjamin Althof. “He was a wonderful student, he was a great person, he was quiet, reserved, but well-respected, well-liked, really a key member of the school.”
McGowan had graduated from Greensburg Central Catholic and many of his classmates and their parents attended the service.