By Ross Guidotti
Filed Under:Diocese of Greensburg, Greensburg Central Catholic, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Prayer Service, Ross Guidotti


GREENSBURG (KDKA) — A 2019 Graduate of Ringgold, Kaitlyn Rosensteel was a force on the soccer field and a star in the classroom.

At 18-years-old, “Moe” as her friends called her, had already racked up athletic awards and was set to play soccer for West Virginia Wesleyan in the fall.

Photo Credit: KDKA/ Ed Thompson, Hyxposure Photography

“It is with great sadness that we share that we tragically lost a member of our Ringgold Rams class of 2019,” the district said in a statement. “Our deepest sympathies goes out to her friends and families.”

Also, more than 100 people attended a prayer service outside Greensburg Central Catholic High School to remember Brendan McGowan.

“Two weeks ago I was proud to announce the graduation of Brenden McGowan, one of our top students here at Greensburg Central Catholic,” said GCC principal Benjamin Althof. “He was a wonderful student, he was a great person, he was quiet, reserved, but well-respected, well-liked, really a key member of the school.”

McGowan had graduated from Greensburg Central Catholic and many of his classmates and their parents attended the service.

