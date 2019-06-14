PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Some officials are unhappy after local doctors were found not guilty of drug charges in an eight-day trial.

Dr. Krishan Kumar Aggarwal, of Moon Township, and Dr. Cherian John, of Coraopolis, were accused of breaching a contract with Redirections Treatment Advocates, LLC, in Weirton, West Virginia.

The two were allegedly writing illegitimate prescriptions for suboxone, some paid for with Medicare and Medicaid funds.

United States Attorney Bill Powell and others weren’t too excited about the verdict.

“Though we disagree with the jury in this case, the jury has spoken and that is part of the process, which we have the utmost respect for…this verdict will not deter our efforts on the opioid front,” said Powell.

Jurors deliberated for almost eight hours before finding Aggarwal and John not guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances Outside the Bounds of Professional Medical Practice.

Following the verdict, they were further charged on separate accounts of Aiding and Abetting the Distribution of Controlled Substances Outside the Bounds of Professional Medical Practice, as well as Aiding and Abetting Health Care Fraud.

“We remain steadfast in our intention to prosecute matters which we believe, based upon the evidence, support prosecution,” said Powell.