Downtown Pittsburgh, Hill District, I-579, Urban Connector Project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Officials and stakeholders meet for a ceremonial groundbreaking to celebrate the start of construction on the I-579 Cap Project.

The 2 p.m. kick-off at PPG Arena West Lot will reveal the construction schedule and costs.

“The Cap will be transformative by removing a physical barrier and re-establishing connectivity to centers of employment, education, and services in Downtown,” states Pittsburgh’s Sports & Exhibition Authority.

The renovations will include more housing, offices, retail/entertainment, hotels, and green space.

