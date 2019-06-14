Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Officials and stakeholders meet for a ceremonial groundbreaking to celebrate the start of construction on the I-579 Cap Project.
The 2 p.m. kick-off at PPG Arena West Lot will reveal the construction schedule and costs.
“The Cap will be transformative by removing a physical barrier and re-establishing connectivity to centers of employment, education, and services in Downtown,” states Pittsburgh’s Sports & Exhibition Authority.
The renovations will include more housing, offices, retail/entertainment, hotels, and green space.
