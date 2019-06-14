PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Resident complaints of drug sales led plainclothes officers to find a familiar repeat-offender in Homewood.
The 25-year-old Homewood resident, Darwin L. Parker Jr., was found in a Saturn Vue by officers at the intersection of Frankstown Avenue and N. Homewood Avenue.
Parker, already wanted for an outstanding warrant for robbery, was taken into custody after officers conducted a traffic stop.
The suspect had previously been arrested twice at this same intersection.
Parker denied having any drugs on him before being transported to the Allegheny County Jail.
During intake at the jail, correction officers found six plastic bags of cocaine in Parker’s buttocks.
On top of his warrant, he was additionally charged with Contraband, Possession of Crack Cocaine, and Intent to Deliver Crack Cocaine.