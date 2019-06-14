  • KDKA TVOn Air

(CNN) — Robin Williams’ new grandson shares more in common with his late grandfather than just DNA.

The late actor’s oldest son Zak and his fiance Olivia June have named their newborn son McLaurin Clement Williams in honor of Williams, whose middle name was McLaurin.

The couple plans to call the newest family member Mickey for short, according to an Instagram post from Mickey’s aunt.

“He’s a squishably cute pterodactyl cooing tiny wonder and I love him so much already,” Zelda Williams wrote. “Big shoutout to Mickey on being the fastest swimmer, and huge congrats to @heyoliviajune and my big bro @zakpym on creating this little joy (and poop) factory!”

Williams is known for his roles in films including “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Good Will Hunting” and more. The legendary comedic actor died of an apparent suicide in 2014.

