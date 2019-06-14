Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It may be June, but hundreds of snowballs are about to be launched into the Ohio River.
No, it’s not cold enough to get snow.
But for a handful of Pittsburghers, they have snowballs in their freezers and coolers saved up for the Carnegie Science Center’s Annual Snowball Day on June 21.
Watch Sarah Grumet from the Science Center teach PTL how to make snowballs if you forgot to save some:
This year, the Science Center is allowing everyone who brings in saved snowballs to name their own price for general admission.
The event, celebrating the summer solstice, will also feature science activities and demonstrations that talk about the science behind snow.