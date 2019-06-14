HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — The consent decrees between Highmark and UPMC cannot be extended past June 30, a judge ruled today.
BREAKING NEWS: Commonwealth Court Judge Robert Simpson issues order. @UPMC prevails over @Highmark and @PAAttorneyGen @JoshShapiroPA, as court rules that the modification clause cannot be used to extend the June 30 deadline. More to come on @KDKA.
— Jon Delano KDKA (@JonDelano) June 14, 2019
Commonwealth Court Judge Robert Simpson ruled Friday that a modification clause cannot be used to extend the deal between the two health care providers past its initial deadline.
The decision means that after June 30, Highmark customers will no longer receive UPMC medical services at in-network rates.
What’s it mean? Essentially, @Highmark customers will no longer have lower priced in-network access to @UPMC facilities after June 30 except for those special “carve-outs” like @ChildrensPgh @UPMCHillmanCC & Western Psych. @PAAttorneyGen‘s lawsuit against @UPMC continues. https://t.co/fxzT9svDLt
— Jon Delano KDKA (@JonDelano) June 14, 2019
However, UPMC has said some of its facilities, including the Hillman Cancer Center, will still provide services to Highmark subscribers at current rates after the deal expires.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who sought to extend the deadline, issued a statement saying he was “disappointed” by the ruling, but that his office will be taking “subsequent legal steps next week.” His statement reads:
“Make no mistake—our work here is not done. While we are disappointed in Judge Simpson’s ruling, I won’t quit on the people of Western Pennsylvania and we will continue to take steps to restore fairness to the healthcare system and give people access to the institutions their tax dollars built. We will announce subsequent legal steps next week..”
