PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– It could be a traffic nightmare for drivers this weekend.

The heavily traveled Parkway East inbound will close at 9 p.m. tonight and remain closed for the entire weekend.

“Closure is going to be between the Edgewood/Swissvale Interchange and the on-ramp for the Boulevard of the Allies,” said Steve Cowan from PennDOT.

Edgewood/Swissvale (Exit 77) Cars only

• From westbound (inbound) I-376, take the Edgewood/Swissvale (Exit 77) off-ramp

• Turn right onto South Braddock Avenue

• Turn left onto Penn Avenue (Route 8)

• Turn left onto Fifth Avenue

• Take the ramp to the Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885) toward 376 West

• From the Boulevard of the Allies, take the ramp to 376 West toward Downtown

• Merge onto westbound I-376

• End detour

According to PennDOT, detours will be in place, but those detours could slow things down — especially during peak-driving times.

“From the Wilkinsburg Interchange down to Edgewood/Swissvale it’s going to be a single lane and you’ll be a single lane from South Braddock Avenue up to Penn Avenue,” said Cowan.

Wilkinsburg (Exit 78B)Cars and ALL TRUCKS

• From westbound (inbound) I-376, take the Wilkinsburg (Exit 78B) off-ramp

• Follow Route 8 (Ardmore Boulevard) northbound

• Ardmore Boulevard becomes Penn Avenue

• Follow Penn Avenue to Fifth Avenue

• Turn left onto Fifth Avenue

• Take the ramp to the Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885) toward 376 West

• From the Boulevard of the Allies, take the ramp to 376 West toward Downtown

• Merge onto westbound I-376

• End detour

KDKA has learned most of the detour is only one lane.

What is PennDOT’s advice? Drivers should give themselves extra time and find alternative routes, if comfortable.

“Especially if you’re in the southern portion, avoid heading up to the Parkway East find a different route, perhaps 837,” said Cowan.

Repair work is expected to be completed by five Monday morning.

Other Posted Detours:

Forward Avenue and Beechwood Boulevard Ramps to Westbound I-376

• From Beechwood Boulevard, take the ramp to 376 East

• From eastbound I-376, take the Edgewood/Swissvale (Exit 77) off-ramp

• Bear left toward Edgewood

• Bear left toward Braddock Avenue

• From South Braddock Avenue, turn left onto Penn Avenue (Route 8)

• Turn left onto Fifth Avenue

• Take the ramp to the Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885) toward 376 West

• From the Boulevard of the Allies, take the ramp to 376 West toward Downtown

• Merge onto westbound I-376

• End detour

(Truck traffic will need to continue eastbound on I-376 to the Wilkinsburg (Exit 78B) interchange

Westbound Route 30/8 (Lincoln Highway/Ardmore Boulevard) Ramps to Westbound I-376

• Continue northbound on Route 8 (Ardmore Boulevard) past the closed ramps

• Ardmore Boulevard becomes Penn Avenue

• Follow Penn Avenue to Fifth Avenue

• Turn left onto Fifth Avenue

• Take the ramp to the Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885) toward 376 West

• From the Boulevard of the Allies, take the ramp to 376 West toward Downtown

• Merge onto westbound I-376

• End detour

(Motorists on southbound Ardmore Boulevard can take the ramp to eastbound I-376, to Greensburg Pike (Exit 79A) to Penn Avenue)

West Swissvale Avenue to Westbound I-376

• From West Swissvale Avenue, bear left on the ramp toward Monroeville/Swissvale

• Turn right onto South Braddock Avenue

• Turn left onto Penn Avenue (Route 8)

• Turn left onto Fifth Avenue

• Take the ramp to the Boulevard of the Allies (Route 885) toward 376 West

• From the Boulevard of the Allies, take the ramp to 376 West toward Downtown

• Merge onto westbound I-376

• End detour