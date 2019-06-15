PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Over 500 volunteers across five counties participated in the 30th Annual River Sweep.
“We are making an impact on our area waterways by picking up trash, debris, and tires,” said Pennsylvania River Sweep Coordinator Betsy Mallison. “Our volunteers help keep our waterways clean for recreation and the protection of our water supplies.”
Volunteers across Allegheny, Armstrong, Fayette, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at 11 cleanup sites picked up over 40 tons of trash and more than 260 tires.
Of course, this meant some strange items were also found.
This included a reclining love seat, a mattress, a tube television, a flat-screen TV, two water heaters, a shop-vac, dishwasher, children’s playsets, and a bowling pin.
The River Sweep also takes place in five other states; Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia, and Illinois with the goal of cleaning up litter and debris in the Ohio River Watershed. It is the largest volunteer river cleanup in the country.
“This is our banner year, number 30,” Mallison said. “Over the last 30 years, we have picked up more than 1,000 tons of trash from our local waterways. We have made a significant impact on the health of our rivers which help to protect our drinking water resources.”
Some event cleanup sites in the Ohio River Watershed were postponed due to high water.
Volunteers received trash bags, gloves, and a souvenir t-shirt.