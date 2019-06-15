  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A local father and retired coal miner has been named the 2019 Pennsylvania Haggar Hall of Fame Dad — just in time for Father’s Day.

John George Clish of Jefferson, 76, was nominated by his daughter Cheryl for the nation-wide contest.

Cheryl described her father as a loving man who worked relentlessly as a coal miner for 17 years in order to provide for his family.

(Photo Credit: Haggar Clothing Co.)

The Haggar Hall of Fame contest is hosted by Haggar Clothing Co., which is the company that provides the jackets for football players inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

