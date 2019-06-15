  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police arrived on scene to find a vehicle crashed into a house, but no driver was to be found.

Pittsburgh Bureau of Police say they and first responders arrived at the 1700 Block of Bentley Drive at 7:30 a.m. after they received reports of a vehicle crashing into a residence.

Police said the witness told them that a female driver fled from the vehicle. They said she was seen getting into a red vehicle driven by someone else.

(Photo Credit: Timothy Lawson/KDKA)

Police suspect that the vehicle was part of a ride-sharing service like Lyft or Uber.

The woman’s age is unknown, but the witness told police the suspect was wearing some sort of head-covering.

There were no reported injuries.

Police are still investigating.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

  Tom Baranski says:
    June 15, 2019 at 10:21 AM

    Any guesses?

