



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police arrived on scene to find a vehicle crashed into a house, but no driver was to be found.

Pittsburgh Bureau of Police say they and first responders arrived at the 1700 Block of Bentley Drive at 7:30 a.m. after they received reports of a vehicle crashing into a residence.

Police said the witness told them that a female driver fled from the vehicle. They said she was seen getting into a red vehicle driven by someone else.

Police suspect that the vehicle was part of a ride-sharing service like Lyft or Uber.

The woman’s age is unknown, but the witness told police the suspect was wearing some sort of head-covering.

There were no reported injuries.

Police are still investigating.

