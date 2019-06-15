



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a gloomy yet mild Saturday, showers are approaching from the west and moisture will stick around on and off through Father’s Day and Monday.

In fact, this week is setting up to be rather unsettled with a chance of rain every day. Showers move in through Saturday evening with the best chance of rain starting across the entire region near midnight and lasting through Sunday morning.

We’ll see a bit of a break in the showers midday Sunday with a chance for more showers and possibly a few thunderstorms to develop later Sunday afternoon and evening. If we remain overcast, we could escape strong storms.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

More sunshine breaking through would be pleasant but would also fuel storms popping.

Monday looks to be showery in the morning with another chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Flood watches are posted to our west into Ohio and we will monitor flooding concerns through the weekend and the start of the week with the possibility of heavy rain on the way.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.