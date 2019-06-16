  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMKD/PG Sunday Edition
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Hitchhiker, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Robbery, Theft

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two Pittsburgh people allegedly picked up a hitchhiker then drove away with his belongings still in their car.

The police said the victim was hitchhiking from New York City to Pittsburgh.

He told police he believes the two people who picked him up to be from Pittsburgh.

The victim reported to police that the car stopped at the Pilot Travel Center so he could buy some drinks.

He told police that when he was inside the store, the suspects took off with his belongings still in their car.

The police say that no witnesses were located and no surveillance video shows the alleged acts.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s