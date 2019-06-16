Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two Pittsburgh people allegedly picked up a hitchhiker then drove away with his belongings still in their car.
The police said the victim was hitchhiking from New York City to Pittsburgh.
He told police he believes the two people who picked him up to be from Pittsburgh.
The victim reported to police that the car stopped at the Pilot Travel Center so he could buy some drinks.
He told police that when he was inside the store, the suspects took off with his belongings still in their car.
The police say that no witnesses were located and no surveillance video shows the alleged acts.