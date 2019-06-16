Filed Under:Local TV, Pillsbury Flour, Pittsburgh News, Recalls

WASHINGTON (KDKA) — Hometown Food Company is recalling two specific lot codes of Pillsbury Best 5 lb Bread Flour due to a potential presence of E. coli.

Approximately 4,620 cases of impacted cases were distributed to retailers in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

The affected bags have the following UPC Codes:

  • 0 5150020031 5
    • Those with this product in their home are urged to either throw it away or take to the retailer it was purchased from for a refund.

    There have been no reports of E. coli and the recall is out of caution. Anyone that thinks they are experiencing symptoms should immediately contact a medical professional.

