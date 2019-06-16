  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Robbery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police responded to a call of a man possibly stabbed, but when they arrived on the scene, it turns out he hadn’t actually been stabbed.

According to police, officers and EMS were responding to reports of a man stabbed in the 200 block of Reifert Way just before 1:00 p.m. He was applying a towel to his head and reported feeling faint.

The victim claimed two males approached him with a gun, threatened him and then pistol-whipped him. They also robbed him of a sum of money and then fled the scene.

He was taken to a hospital for observation and police are investigating the situation.

