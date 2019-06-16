Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Some Ragu pasta sauces have been recalled because the sauces may contain plastic fragments.
Food company Mizkan America said Saturday there have been no complaints or injuries, but they are recalling out of an abundance of caution.
The recall affects the following products:
RAGÚ Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 45 oz.
- Flavor description: RAGÚ Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
- Cap code: JUN0620YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2
RAGÚ Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.
- Flavor Description: RAGÚ Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
- Cap code: JUN0520YU2
- Best Use by Date: JUN0520YU2
RAGÚ Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion, 66 oz.
- Flavor Description: RAGÚ Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion
- Cap code: JUN0620YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0620YU2
RAGÚ Old World Style Traditional, 66 oz.
- Flavor description: RAGÚ Old World Style Traditional
- Cap code: JUN0420YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0420YU2
RAGÚ Old World Style Meat, 66 oz.
- Flavor description: RAGÚ Old World Style Meat
- Cap code: JUN0520YU2
- Best Use By Date: JUN0520YU2
The affected pasta sauces were distributed nationwide.
Anyone who purchased an affected product can call the company’s customer service hotline at 800-328-7248 to receive a coupon for a replacement.