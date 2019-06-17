  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Big Brother


CBS announced today the 16 all-new Houseguests who will compete for a $500,000 grand-prize on the 21st season of Big Brother. Season 21’s cast boasts a wine safari guide, a preschool aide, a Broadway performer, a petroleum engineer and a therapist, among others. CBS’ summer reality hit will again have three weekly episodes, starting with a two-night premiere Tuesday, June 25th and Wednesday, June 26th (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Julie Chen Moonves also returns as host.

CBS All Access subscribers will be treated to an exclusive opportunity to meet the Houseguests before anyone else via live stream during their first interviews this morning at 8:00 AM, PT/11:00 AM, ET. CBS All Access subscribers can watch the live stream online at CBS.com and across mobile and connected TV devices.

The 16 new Houseguests below will each spend their summer competing for $500,000:

Photo Courtesy of CBS

Holly Allen (31)
Hometown: Lander, Wyo.
Current City: Los Angeles
Occupation: Wine Safari Guide

Photo Courtesy of CBS

David Alexander (29)
Hometown: Atlanta
Current City: Atlanta
Occupation: Photographer

Photo Courtesy of CBS

Nicole Anthony (24)
Hometown: Long Island, N.Y.
Current City: Long Island, N.Y.
Occupation: Preschool Aide

Photo Courtesy of CBS

Tommy Bracco (28)
Hometown: Staten Island, N.Y.
Current City: Staten Island, N.Y.
Occupation: Broadway Dancer

Photo Courtesy of CBS

Kathryn Dunn (29)
Hometown: Irving, Texas
Current City: Dallas, Texas
Occupation: Digital Marketing Executive

Photo Courtesy of CBS

Kemi Faknule (25) (pronounce Kem-ee Fah-coo-nel-ee)
Hometown: Elkridge, Md.
Current City: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Occupation: Marketing Strategist

Photo Courtesy of CBS

Cliff Hogg III (53)
Hometown: Houston
Current City: Houston
Occupation: Petroleum Engineer

Photo Courtesy of CBS

Ovi Kabir (22) (pronounced Oh-vee Kah-beer)
Hometown: Oakridge, Tenn.
Current City: Knoxville, Tenn.
Occupation: College Student

Photo Courtesy of CBS

Nick Maccarone (27) (pronounced Mac-ah-rohn)
Hometown: Sewell, N.J.
Current City: Sewell, N.J.
Occupation: Therapist

Photo Courtesy of CBS

Jack Matthews (28)
Hometown: Chicago
Current City: Tampa, Fla.
Occupation: Fitness Trainer

Photo Courtesy of CBS

Jackson Michie (23) (pronounced Mickey)
Hometown: Nashville, Tenn.
Current City: Los Angeles
Occupation: Server

Photo Courtesy of CBS

Jessica Milagros (30ish) (pronounced Me-law-gross)
Hometown: Chicago
Current City: Oak Park, Ill.
Occupation: Model

Photo Courtesy of CBS

Christie Murphy (28)
Hometown: Staten Island, N.Y.
Current City: Keyport, N.J.
Occupation: Boutique Owner

Photo Courtesy of CBS

Sam Smith (31)
Hometown: West Nanticoke, Pa.
Current City: Mountain Top, Pa.
Occupation: Truck Driver

Photo Courtesy of CBS

Analyse Talvera (22) (pronounced Ah-nah-lease Tah-la-vera)
Hometown: Northridge, Calif.
Current City: Simi Valley, Calif.
Occupation: College Soccer Star

Photo Courtesy of CBS

Isabella Wang (22)
Hometown: Mount Olive, N.J.
Current City: Los Angeles
Occupation: Public Health Analyst

Details about the house and some of this season’s new twists will be announced shortly.

Following the Tuesday, June 25th and Wednesday, June 26th (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) two-night premiere, Big Brother will air on Sunday June 30th (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Starting Wednesday, July 10th the show moves to Wednesdays and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM), with the Sunday broadcast remaining at 8:00 PM. The first live eviction airs Wednesday, July 3rd, only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.