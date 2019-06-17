Comments
CITY OF BUTLER (KDKA) — Police in Butler County say charges are pending against a juvenile accused of firing shots from a BB gun at a crowd gathered for a wedding ceremony.
According to Butler City Police Chief Bob O’Neill, the incident happened last Friday around 4:15 p.m. on North Washington Street.
Chief O’Neill says five people were struck with BBs while the outdoor ceremony was going on.
Police found the young suspect nearby and took him into custody for questioning. They also recovered two BB guns.
The victims suffered only minor injuries.
Butler City Police continue to investigating and charges are pending against the juvenile.
