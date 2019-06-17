  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:BB Gun, Butler City Police, Butler County, Local TV, Meghan Schiller, Shooting

CITY OF BUTLER (KDKA) — Police in Butler County say charges are pending against a juvenile accused of firing shots from a BB gun at a crowd gathered for a wedding ceremony.

According to Butler City Police Chief Bob O’Neill, the incident happened last Friday around 4:15 p.m. on North Washington Street.

Chief O’Neill says five people were struck with BBs while the outdoor ceremony was going on.

Police found the young suspect nearby and took him into custody for questioning. They also recovered two BB guns.

The victims suffered only minor injuries.

Butler City Police continue to investigating and charges are pending against the juvenile.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s