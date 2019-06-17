



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Super posh, super fancy, super fan, super ketchup.

Ed Sheeran takes his love of Heinz Ketchup seriously. About a week and a half ago, Sheeran revealed that he would doing an ad campaign with Heinz.

Now, the commercial has made its big debut.

On YouTube, Heinz says their “Ed Sheeran x Heinz” advertisement is actually based on one of Sheerhan’s own experiences.

Our ketchuppy dreams came true! Ed Sheeran created his own Heinz Tomato Ketchup ad! Click to watch the full video! #EDxHEINZ — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) June 17, 2019

In it, Sheerhan enters a “Super Posh Restaurant,” the type of place that has chandeliers, classical music and “way too many forks.” When he gets his “super fancy” meal, Sheerhan pulls out a bottle of Heinz Ketchup and pours it all over his plate as everyone else looks on aghast.

Watch the whole thing here:





Sheeran is a longtime fan of Heinz and even has a tattoo of the company’s logo on his arm.

Heinz said one-third of its Instagram activity — including mentions and tags — is related to Sheeran and his love of the ketchup.

The brand said they will be offering a special edition ketchup bottle — called “EdChup” — as part of the campaign.

