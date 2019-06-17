



PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA)–Check your freezer! Texas-based Ruiz Foods is recalling 246,514 pounds of “El Monterey” frozen breakfast wraps because they may contain rocks.

The recall includes 8-pack family size packages containing “EL MONTEREY EGG, POTATO, BACON & CHEESE SAUCE BREAKFAST WRAPS” with “Best if Used By” dates of 01/17/2020 and 01/18/2020 and lot codes 19017 and 19018.

The wraps were produced on Jan. 17, 2019 and Jan. 18, 2019.

Establishment number “EST. 17523A” is written on the back of the package. They were sold at stores nationwide.

The problem was discovered after Ruiz Foods received three consumer complaints regarding foreign material in the wrap products. The firm continues to investigate the source of the foreign material. The Food and Drug Administration says one person got hurt.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.