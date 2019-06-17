Comments
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA)–Evite is warning users about a data breach.
The incident involved an inactive data storage file associated with Evite user accounts. Security experts for the e-invitation website traced the incident to malicious activity starting on February 22, 2019. The company learned about it when someone listed user’s information for sale on the dark web.
The data included names, usernames, password, email addresses and contact information, but no user information more recent than 2013 was contained in the file.
According to Evite, no financial data or Social Security Numbers were exposed.
For a full statement from the company and a link to Evite’s FAQ page, click here.