



NEW SEWICKLEY, Pa. (KDKA) – New Sewickley police are hoping someone will identify a man who broke into a local restaurant and stole money from a safe.

The burglary happened a few hours after 68’s Feed Mill restaurant in New Brighton closed on Sunday.

Workers discovered the theft this morning and showed police video surveillance of the suspect stealing an unknown amount of money from the safe.

The restaurant owner believes the suspect visited the restaurant before the break in.

“I think he scoped it out,” restaurant owner Jenelle Dean says.

She calls the crime against her restaurant a violation.

“You’re not just taking money from me. Because now you’re taking it from my little one,” Dean says.

The suspect is identified as a white male about 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 250 to 300 pounds. The video shows the suspect has a black mustache.

She says she posted the video on Facebook, and it already has a lot of responses.

“It’s very heartwarming to know the community is there,” she says.