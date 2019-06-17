



MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — A McKeesport man is facing a list of serious charges, accused of burning down home in New York City in an alleged attempt to take a rabbi’s life.

KDKA spoke to the people who live on Anderson Street in McKeesport about the man who is accused of setting multiple fires in Brooklyn. They say he lived in McKeesport for about eight months, and generally kept to himself.

“I can’t believe it,” said John Yauch, a McKeesport resident.

“Crazy people do crazy things, ya know what I mean,” said Carlos Rubero, another McKeesport resident.

Neighbors were surprised to learn 41-year-old Matthew Karelefsky lived on their street.

“Just a roommate, helping a guy out,” said Rubero.

They didn’t know until Monday morning that he’s the one who is accused of setting fires that destroyed three homes in Brooklyn, New York, last Thursday. No one was killed, but 14 people were injured, including a baby and three firefighters.

Karelefsky was arrested on Saturday.

“Just glad he didn’t cause anything around here this way, ’cause I got three kids coming to visit every day,” said Rubero.

KDKA has learned Karelefsky was once connected to the Yeshiva School in Squirrel Hill.

The principal there says his kids once attended the school, but they haven’t been associated with them or their center in any way for years.

Police say Karelefsky may have had a grudge against Rabbi Johnathan Max in Brooklyn. They say Karelefsky claims he was sexually abused by him.

Karelefsky is now in jail, charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count of arson.