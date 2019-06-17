PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Overnight lane restrictions on Parkway East will start tonight and stretch on through Thursday.
PennDOT District 11 says, weather permitting, I-376 will be closed June 17 through June 20.
The restrictions will reduce the Parkway to a single lane in each direction in various locations between the Fort Pitt Bridge and Squirrel Hill Tunnel.
The construction crews will be repairing median barriers and also improving drainage.
The restrictions will occur from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., so the construction crews will be gone before rush hour traffic begins.
They say overnight work in the outbound direction will not begin until an hour after the end of Pirates games.
They also advise motorists to use caution when traveling through these areas.